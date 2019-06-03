Rock legend Piet Botha dies

The musician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - South African rock legend Piet Botha has died after a battle with cancer.

The musician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year. Botha reportedly passed away on Sunday.

He was the son of late apartheid-era minister Pik Botha. According to Botha's page on Facebook, his career started in the 70s while he was still at school. He went on to form Jack Hammer, a Blues Rock group. He was one of the first musicians inducted into the South African Rock Hall Of Fame in January 2002 and he was also honoured with the South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Botha's fans took to social media and said they were devastated following his passing.

With the sad news of Piet Botha’s passing, this day is more difficult than most to kick start — Ben Kruger (@benakteur) June 3, 2019

Not no 1 on my playlist always. But one thing is true, he never tried to be our own John Lennon, Led Zeppelin or Garth Brooks, he was SA's rock legend Piet Botha. https://t.co/ZXdPL4YKEf — Bart Schoeman (@bschoeman3) June 3, 2019

R.I.P Piet Botha, jy was n legend!! — ricky (@chatter1007) June 3, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)