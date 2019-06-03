Rand starts week flat amid trade tumult

-
Trump hits back at London mayor on arrival in UKWorld
-
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendantLocal
-
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matterLocal
-
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congressPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channelLocal
-
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendantLocal
-
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matterLocal
-
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congressPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channelLocal
-
No arrests after truck petrol bombed near Touws RiverLocal
Popular Topics
-
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congressPolitics
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum nearPolitics
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
-
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategyLocal
-
ANC won’t be drawn into DA’s call to have Mkhwebane removedLocal
-
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findingsLocal
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand starts week flat amid trade tumultBusiness
-
SA sweats on investor reaction to resignations of SAA, Eskom CEOsBusiness
-
Vuyani Jarana made right decision to quit SAA - analystBusiness
-
Jarana reportedly cited SAA’s rising debt as reasons for resignationLocal
-
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of ChinaWorld
-
Reports: SAA CEO resignsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feministLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depressionLifestyle
-
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' debuts with mediocre $49 millionLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019Local
-
Mena Massoud to sue TeslaBusiness
-
Fergie files for divorce from Josh DuhamelLifestyle
-
Proteas can't afford any more mistakes, says KallisSport
-
Kumar eyes Lord's return for World Cup finalSport
-
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du PlessisSport
-
Liverpool turns red for Champions League homecoming partySport
-
Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epicSport
-
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit loomsSport
Popular Topics
-
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du PlessisSport
-
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit loomsSport
-
South Africa stumble in another chastening defeatSport
-
Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh's World Cup openerSport
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
Du Plessis urges Proteas to get World Cup campaign back on trackSport
Popular Topics
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?Politics
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveriesLocal
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
Rand starts week flat amid trade tumult
The rand was flat on Monday, shaking off worries about intensifying Sino-US tensions and Washington’s new tariff threats on Mexico that have pulled stocks and commodities in Asia and the United States lower.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was flat on Monday, shaking off worries about intensifying Sino-US tensions and Washington’s new tariff threats on Mexico that have pulled stocks and commodities in Asia and the United States lower.
At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at R14.5800 versus the dollar, 0.03% stronger than its New York close on Friday.
Government bonds were also little changed, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 down 0.02 basis points to 8.46%.
Stocks rose slightly, with the broad All-Share index up 0.31% to 55,832 points. The blue-chip top-40 index rose 0.37% to 49,763 points.
Popular in Business
-
US recession odds jump as Trump trade wars bite: survey2 hours ago
-
Jarana reportedly cited SAA’s rising debt as reasons for resignation23 hours ago
-
Reports: SAA CEO resignsone day ago
-
Mena Massoud to sue Tesla2 days ago
-
China says US should bear 'entire responsibility' for trade talks setbacksone day ago
-
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of Chinaone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.