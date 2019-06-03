Rand starts week flat amid trade tumult

The rand was flat on Monday, shaking off worries about intensifying Sino-US tensions and Washington’s new tariff threats on Mexico that have pulled stocks and commodities in Asia and the United States lower.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was flat on Monday, shaking off worries about intensifying Sino-US tensions and Washington’s new tariff threats on Mexico that have pulled stocks and commodities in Asia and the United States lower.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at R14.5800 versus the dollar, 0.03% stronger than its New York close on Friday.

Government bonds were also little changed, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 down 0.02 basis points to 8.46%.

Stocks rose slightly, with the broad All-Share index up 0.31% to 55,832 points. The blue-chip top-40 index rose 0.37% to 49,763 points.