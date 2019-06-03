Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feminist

The 'Quantico' star is so grateful to be with a man that is so 'self-assured' as a person that he can let her have her own ambitions.

LONDON - Priyanka Chopra married a "feminist" in Nick Jonas, as she praised him for being so supportive and letting her have her own ambitions.

The Quantico star is so grateful to be with a man that is so "self-assured" as a person that he can let her have her own ambitions.

She said: "I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that. One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us.' ... I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be OK with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different."

Chopra would love to have kids with Jonas one way but she's more focused on "making a change" in the world first.

She added to The Sunday Times magazine: "It's too far ahead to know, but both of us really want to make a change ... My life has always been full of surprises. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I jump at it."