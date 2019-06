The flame-haired royal welcomed son Archie into the world three weeks ago with his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, and he is really enjoying being a dad to his little one.

LONDON - Prince Harry is "really happy" with fatherhood, according to his good friend Nacho Figueras.

The flame-haired royal welcomed son Archie into the world three weeks ago with his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, and he is really enjoying being a dad to his little one.

His friend Figueras told People magazine: "He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been saying this for a long time, he's a person that loves children. I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father."

And Figueras has praised his royal friend from being "truly inspiring". Harry and Figueras both took part in a charity polo match for African children's charity Sentebale recently, and Nacho's post hailed the royal for his dedication to various non-profit organisations.

Posting three snaps from their time at the charity match, Figueras wrote on the photo sharing site: "The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins."