Police search for grade 11 suspect in fatal Forest High stabbing

A grade eight pupil from Forest High School in the south of Johannesburg has died after being stabbed in an apparent fight between two groups.

JOHANNESBURG/ CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was deeply saddened that after less than a week back in the education sector he has to deal with the death of a child at school.

A grade eight pupil from Forest High School in the south of Johannesburg has died after being stabbed in an apparent fight between two groups at the institution. Two other pupils were hospitalised.

Police were searching the scene for evidence and taking statements from witnesses.

Lesufi said he would meet with the affected families and officials at the school.

“It’s painful to give out death certificates instead of matric certificates. It always pains me to console parents for their kids passing on instead of congratulating them for their kids’ performance instead.”

Meanwhile, police were searching for a grade 11 pupil who allegedly stabbed the three boys.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the fight.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said they were still gathering information.

“We’ve opened a case of murder and two of attempted murder. We’re still investigating and obtaining statements from the witnesses,” he said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Forest High school in the south of Joburg will be closed for next 48-hours following a fight that left 1 dead and 2 wounded. #SchoolStabbing RN pic.twitter.com/Cf8Gj4eer3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2019

In the Eastern Cape, a grade 11 pupil from Vuluhlanga High School appeared in the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

The teenager was arrested on Friday after allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil at lunch.

The victim was in critical condition in hospital.