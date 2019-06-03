Parliament slowly getting ready for 6th term
Key meetings have been scheduled for this week, including a meeting of the chief whip's forum as well as the National Assembly programme committee.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament will be abuzz with activity this week as old and new members prepare for the first official meetings of the sixth term after almost two months of an extended recess because of the elections.
Party chief whips will meet on Wednesday while Parliament finalises a joint meeting of the programme committees for both houses of Parliament - the National Assembly and NCOP.
Programme committees plan and approve the sittings and meeting schedules of Parliament.
Also, on its draft agenda was a discussion about the clustering of government departments; following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he would cut his Cabinet from 35 to 28 ministries.
That reconfiguration of the state by the president means there are now fewer parliamentary portfolio committees, which is expected to be more cost effective.
