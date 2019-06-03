View all in Latest
Go

Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant

Petrol pump attendant Nkosikho Mbele's decision to pay Monet van Deventer's petrol bill after she realised she'd left her wallet at home has seen him reap the benefits of his kindness.

Nkosikho Mbele. Picture: Monet van Deventer/facebook.com
Nkosikho Mbele. Picture: Monet van Deventer/facebook.com
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A R100 gesture has led to a more than R360,000 donation for a kind-hearted petrol pump attendant.

When Monet van Deventer pulled into a Cape Town filling station last week, she realised she didn't have her bank card with her.

But Nkosikho Mbele couldn't bear turning Van Deventer away. Mbele paid for the petrol because he didn't want her to get stuck on the N2.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Van Deventer started a crowdfunding campaign which has raised more than R366,000 by Monday morning.

“A lot of people started messaging me and said they wanted to make a donation. I thought it would be the best way to make a donation.”

The funds will be going toward Mbele's children’s education.

Vroeg vanoggend oppad Kaap toe stop ek by 'n petrolstasie om my kar vol te maak. Voordat ek die persoon vra om my kar...

Posted by Monet van Deventer on Thursday, 30 May 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

