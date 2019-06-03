Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant
Petrol pump attendant Nkosikho Mbele's decision to pay Monet van Deventer's petrol bill after she realised she'd left her wallet at home has seen him reap the benefits of his kindness.
CAPE TOWN - A R100 gesture has led to a more than R360,000 donation for a kind-hearted petrol pump attendant.
When Monet van Deventer pulled into a Cape Town filling station last week, she realised she didn't have her bank card with her.
But Nkosikho Mbele couldn't bear turning Van Deventer away. Mbele paid for the petrol because he didn't want her to get stuck on the N2.
Overwhelmed by the gesture, Van Deventer started a crowdfunding campaign which has raised more than R366,000 by Monday morning.
“A lot of people started messaging me and said they wanted to make a donation. I thought it would be the best way to make a donation.”
The funds will be going toward Mbele's children’s education.
Vroeg vanoggend oppad Kaap toe stop ek by 'n petrolstasie om my kar vol te maak. Voordat ek die persoon vra om my kar...Posted by Monet van Deventer on Thursday, 30 May 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SANDF commends members following arrest of imposter at inauguration
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 2019
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019
-
Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished
-
SAHRC to assist Martha Marais seek compensation over hospital abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.