Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant

CAPE TOWN - A R100 gesture has led to a more than R360,000 donation for a kind-hearted petrol pump attendant.

When Monet van Deventer pulled into a Cape Town filling station last week, she realised she didn't have her bank card with her.

But Nkosikho Mbele couldn't bear turning Van Deventer away. Mbele paid for the petrol because he didn't want her to get stuck on the N2.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Van Deventer started a crowdfunding campaign which has raised more than R366,000 by Monday morning.

“A lot of people started messaging me and said they wanted to make a donation. I thought it would be the best way to make a donation.”

The funds will be going toward Mbele's children’s education.

