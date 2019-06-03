Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA

The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on the government to find more experienced leaders to head South African Airways (SAA).

The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana, who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.

His resignation comes just a few days after Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe also ended his term at the parastatal.

The two SOEs have a combined debt bill of close to R500 billion.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said the government must stay away from trying to run a company with the aim of making a profit.

“The government should get out of the business of business. In other words, it can never compete with other airlines. It’s not going to be successful in the long run, so it needs to find equity partners but, in the meantime, they need to get leadership that’s going to do the hard job and meet with the unions and cut the overheads costs.”