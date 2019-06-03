View all in Latest
No arrests after truck petrol bombed near Touws River

The driver had pulled over along the N1 on Sunday morning to rest when a petrol bomb was lobbed into the vehicle.

A truck was petrol bombed on the N1 near Touws River on Sunday, 2 June 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
A truck was petrol bombed on the N1 near Touws River on Sunday, 2 June 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made following an arson attack on a truck near Touws River.

The driver had pulled over along the N1 on Sunday morning to rest when a petrol bomb was lobbed into the vehicle. He was seriously injured.

During a separate incident last month, five people appeared in court after they allegedly looted a truck that had come under attack in the De Doorns area.

The truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle from a footbridge over the N1 on Sunday, causing him to lose control.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial committee was set up to investigate the torching of several freight trucks in KwaZulu-Natal on a section of the N3 over the weekend.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

