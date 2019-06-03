MyCiTi commuters left stranded as N2 express service suspended
The City of Cape Town has failed to negotiate a new contract with a joint venture to operate the N2 express service.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of MyCiTi commuters were stranded on Monday morning after the N2 express service was suspended.
The suspension was due to a contractual dispute with the City of Cape Town. The service runs between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town CBD.
Negotiations have collapsed between the city and the N2 express joint venture operating company. The company is made up of local taxi associations and bus operator Golden Arrow. The city's Felicity Purchase said: “What we can expect is more congestion.”
She said the city would continue with negotiations. “Over the last two occasions they signed the contract at midnight and we’re sure we’ll reach an amicable solution.”
The city said it would advise as soon as possible on reimbursement options for commuters who had already purchased a monthly ticket for June.
#MYCITIALERT: As of yet, our N2 Express service (Khayelitsha & Mitchells Plain) remains unavailable at this time. Please make use of alternative options. Call centre available for updates (24/7) on 0800 65 64 63.— MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) June 3, 2019
