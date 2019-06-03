Man implicated in Ahmed Timol's murder awaits court decision on trial

Jan Rodrigues approached the High Court in Johannesburg for a permanent stay of prosecution.

PRETORIA - The former apartheid security branch member implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol will on Monday hear whether he will go on trial.

Timol died in police detention in 1971. An inquest in 2017 set aside the findings of a 1972 probe into his death.

Rodrigues has argued that he should benefit from the amnesty former President Nelson Mandela granted, as well as agreement reached by government that politically motivated crimes preceding 1994 should not be prosecuted.

When opposing the application, the State argued the families of the victims of apartheid would be denied the right to justice and to know the fate of their loved one if the application was granted.

Rodrigues has consistently denied playing any role in the murder of Timol. He claimed he tried to stop Timol from jumping out the window, but he was unable to.

The court, however, rejected Rodrigues’ version and referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority.