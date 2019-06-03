Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profiling
In a statement posted to social media on 24 May, Sephora said it would close on Wednesday morning to 'host inclusion workshops for our employees.'
LOS ANGELES - High street makeup powerhouse Sephora has announced it will close all its US stores, distribution centres and corporate office for employee training after a racial profiling incident involving Grammy-nominated singer SZA.
The black R&B star earlier tweeted she was in one of the beauty chain's shops when security was called on her.
In a statement posted to social media on 24 May, Sephora said it would close on Wednesday morning to "host inclusion workshops for our employees."
"These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we're excited to welcome everyone when we reopen," the company added.
SZA had tweeted that security was called "to make sure I wasn't stealing", while she was at a Sephora store northwest of Los Angeles.
She added: "We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," referring to an employee.
SZA has been nominated for several Grammy awards, including this year for best new artist and best R&B song.
Sephora responded directly with its own tweet, saying the firm "take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately."
The company is owned by Paris-based Luxury giant LVMH, whose 70 brands range from Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Givenchy to Celine, Dior and Guerlain.
It is not the first time a well-known firm in the US has had accusations of racial profiling made against their staff.
Starbucks last year closed for an afternoon of nationwide racial-bias training, after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia store in April.
It is estimated the move cost the coffee giant at least $12 million in lost sales.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.