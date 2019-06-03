Lesufi rushes to Turffontein school after reports of fatal stabbing
It was alleged that a grade 10 pupil was stabbed by two grade eight pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was en route to a high school in Turffontein after receiving information from district officials that a pupil had been stabbed to death.
Details were still sketchy, but police have confirmed that they were also at Forest High School.
It was alleged that a grade 10 pupil was stabbed by two grade eight pupils.
Lesufi said he would give more details as soon as he had met with the affected family.
“We’re rushing to the scene and the police will join us shortly. I’m in the position to ascertain the cause and reasons why this happened so we can share that with the family, the school leadership as well as the school community,” he said.
I am told two Grade 8 learners allegedly stabbed to death a Grade 10 learner outside Forest High School, Turffontein. I am on my way there 💔💔💔— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 3, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant
-
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Jacob Zuma briefed on day-to-day running of ANN7, former news editor reveals
-
Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers
-
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
-
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.