Lesufi rushes to Turffontein school after reports of fatal stabbing

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was en route to a high school in Turffontein after receiving information from district officials that a pupil had been stabbed to death.

Details were still sketchy, but police have confirmed that they were also at Forest High School.

It was alleged that a grade 10 pupil was stabbed by two grade eight pupils.

Lesufi said he would give more details as soon as he had met with the affected family.

“We’re rushing to the scene and the police will join us shortly. I’m in the position to ascertain the cause and reasons why this happened so we can share that with the family, the school leadership as well as the school community,” he said.