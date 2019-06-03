Vuyani Jarana made right decision to quit SAA - analyst

The outgoing CEO’s major reasons for quitting include uncertainty about funding and no support for the ailing airline's turnaround strategy.

JOHANNESBURG – With the South African Airways (SAA) board remaining tight-lipped about the resignation of its chief executive Vuyani Jarana, an economist says that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan may have lost confidence in Jarana's capabilities.

Jarana tendered his resignation to SAA board chairperson JB Magwaza on Wednesday but there has been no confirmation from the board.



Jarana said in his resignation letter that the relationship between the executive, the board and the Public Works Minister made it difficult for him to perform his duties.

He added that there was no commitment for adequate funding from the government to turnaround the airline by 2021.

Economist Lumkile Mondi said that Jarana made the right choice.

“It means basically that shareholders are unhappy with the strategy and performance of the CEO and the CEO has made the right decision by resigning given the fact that the shareholders have lost confidence in him on what was expected from him.”

Mondi said that the next CEO needs to be someone who understands the workings of SAA.

Jarana is expected to serve out his term until the end of August.

HEADACHE

He was appointed to the position in 2017, with the hopes of turning around the financially strained airline.

Jarana has listed several reasons for leaving the airline.

In a four-page resignation letter, Jarana blames administrative processes as a major obstacle in decision making needed for the turnaround strategy.

The CEO said they nearly had a crisis in no less than three incidents last year where the company was almost unable to pay salaries due to lack of funds.

Jarana said that he was also frustrated that lines of accountability were becoming blurred between the board and the Public Enterprises Minister, saying this caused major confusion about what his role was at the national carrier.

Jarana is the second parastatal CEO to resign in a space of two weeks after Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation due to health reasons.

SAA says the board is expected to issue a statement soon.

