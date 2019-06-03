Kumar eyes Lord's return for World Cup final
The 29-year-old made his mark at the 'home of cricket' by leading the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India to a famous Test win there in 2014, his first tour with the national team.
SOUTHAMPTON - India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar has fond memories of Lord's and he hopes to make more history at the iconic venue by playing there in a World Cup final.
The 29-year-old made his mark at the 'home of cricket' by leading the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India to a famous Test win there in 2014, his first tour with the national team.
Kumar returned figures of six for 82 and struck 52 with the bat but now he wants to be a one-day international star at Lord's by playing there in the World Cup final on 14 July.
"I've been here two or three times but I always like coming back to play in England. It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord's for the final of the World Cup," said Kumar.
"Lord's is always a special place, not just for me but for any cricketer. I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team."
India, now captained by Virat Kohli, have been tagged as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup along with England and Australia.
They begin their campaign against South Africa, who've already lost their first two matches, on Wednesday.
But a dominating warm-up win over Bangladesh earlier this week already gives Kumar confidence of a good showing in the 50-over showpiece event.
"We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding," he said.
Centuries from Dhoni and Lokesh Rahul helped India to 359 for seven, a total their bowlers defended by bundling out Bangladesh for 264.
Kumar sent down five disciplined overs, conceding just 19 runs to put pressure on the opposition batsmen who lost their wickets to the spinners.
"Chasing 350 down is a very big task," Kumar said. "There's always extra belief when you go to bowl. You have the liberty to try a few things."
Popular in Sport
-
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit looms
-
Proteas can't afford any more mistakes, says Kallis
-
Liverpool turns red for Champions League homecoming party
-
Serena, Osaka exits open Paris boulevard for Halep
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and end
-
Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.