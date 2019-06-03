Joao Rodriguez ruling sets tone for similar apartheid-era cases – NPA
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodriguez’s application not to face charges for the death of Timol in 1971.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Monday’s judgment in the Ahmed Timol matter would set the tone for similar apartheid-era cases.
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Timol murder accused Joao Rodriguez’s application not to face charges for the death of Timol in 1971.
The ruling comes after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria overturned the result of the original inquest which found that Timol’s death was a suicide.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane said the ruling showed that people could not avoid prosecution on the basis of age or the number of years since the crime happened.
She said the verdict affirmed the rule of law.
“The judge ruled that it is both in the interest of justice and that of society that the people who are alleged to have perpetrated violent crimes against humanity must be brought to book,” she said.
Rodrigues’ legal team told the NPA that it would study the ruling, but if the lawyers do not appeal the judgment Rodrigues will stand trial next month.
Popular in Local
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant
-
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Jacob Zuma briefed on day-to-day running of ANN7, former news editor reveals
-
Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers
-
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
-
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.