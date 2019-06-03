Jacob Zuma briefed on day-to-day running of ANN7, former news editor reveals

Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram says while Duduzane Zuma was one of the directors of the company that owned the news channel, his father Jacob Zuma was more involved in the day-to-day running of the station than his son.

Sundaram is testifying at the state capture commission on Monday afternoon.

He has told the commission about his experience working for the now-defunct Gupta-owned channel.

Rajesh Sundaram released a book last year titled Indentured: Behind the scenes at Gupta TV in which he described Zuma’s hand in the creation of ANN7.

He has now told the commission that Zuma used to get briefed on the day-to-day runnings of the station.

"What I found during my experience here was that although Duduzane Zuma was a director, it was President Zuma who was more actively involved... in terms of the meetings that I had were more like a review by shareholders on the status of the television project."

