Innovation & technology to form part of WC’s housing plans

The housing backlog in the Western Cape was edging close to 600,000.

RDP houses in Delft, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
RDP houses in Delft, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said the department had delivered over 200,000 housing opportunities over the last 10 years.

He said this was not enough and bemoaned constraints within the national framework.

Simmers said the provincial department's action plan included innovation and technology.

The housing backlog in the Western Cape was edging close to 600,000.

To help address this, he said he wanted the department to implement better initiatives.

Simmers said Human Settlements was planning to use alternative building materials to build new communities.

