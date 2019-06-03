Ikhwezi Clinic in Strand closed indefinitely after fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Ikhwezi Clinic in Strand closed indefinitely after fire

Further assessments need to be done at the Ikwezi Clinic which sustained R10 million in damage in last week's fire.

The Ikhwezi Clinic in Strand before it was closed indefinitely following a fire. Picture: Google Maps
The Ikhwezi Clinic in Strand before it was closed indefinitely following a fire. Picture: Google Maps
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A clinic in Nomzamo which was damaged in a suspected arson attack will remain closed indefinitely.

Further assessments need to be done at the Ikhwezi Clinic which sustained R10 million in damage in last week's fire.

The City of Cape Town’s Zahid Badroodien said the Nomzamo Provincial Clinic would help patients who relied on services at the Ikhwezi facility.

“The Nomzamo facility is already overburdened with their patient load, so this is going to impact their service delivery.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA