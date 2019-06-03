Ikhwezi Clinic in Strand closed indefinitely after fire

Man implicated in Ahmed Timol's murder awaits court decision on trial
Local
Further assessments need to be done at the Ikwezi Clinic which sustained R10 million in damage in last week's fire.
CAPE TOWN - A clinic in Nomzamo which was damaged in a suspected arson attack will remain closed indefinitely.
Further assessments need to be done at the Ikhwezi Clinic which sustained R10 million in damage in last week's fire.
The City of Cape Town’s Zahid Badroodien said the Nomzamo Provincial Clinic would help patients who relied on services at the Ikhwezi facility.
“The Nomzamo facility is already overburdened with their patient load, so this is going to impact their service delivery.”
