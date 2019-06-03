-
IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal – lawyer
Caster Semenya’s lawyer spoke to Radio 702 on Monday afternoon and confirmed the news.
JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya’s lawyers have announced that the Swiss Federal Supreme Court has suspended the implementation of the IAAF’s regulations for athletes with “differences of sex development” with regards to the runner. The suspension is valid until Semenya's appeal against the rules has been finalised.
Semenya’s lawyer spoke to 702 on Monday afternoon.
This means Semenya will be able to run any race she would have usually run - without taking medication to lower her testosterone levels.
Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.
The IAAF has until 25 June to respond to the application.
The next meeting Semenya was due to participate in was the 2 000-metre meeting to be held in Montreuil, Paris, on 11 June.
