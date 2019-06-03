Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers
Agri Western Cape wants action from government following the murder of a Stellenbosch wine farmer on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a group of men who robbed and killed a man at a Stellenbosch farm.
The incident occurred on Sunday night. Stefan Smit was shot dead during the armed robbery at his home. His wife and a family friend survived the attack.
Police said that four armed robbers gained access to the Smit family home through an unlocked door.
The group’s Jannie Strydom has expressed his shock at the incident.
“We know police are investigating. We’re very shocked and sad about the news. It’s just another farm murder within a month. It’s a sad day.”
Strydom said crime levels were extremely concerning in South Africa.
“The authorities need to stand up now and take control of this. It seems like its anarchy in our country at this stage. If we want foreign investment, we need to sort this out.”
Strydom said the president had previously met with farmers and encouraged them to stay in the country.
“We would like to urgently request President Cyril Ramaphosa to defend his statement made on 9 April when he met with farmers. We ask him, Mr President, how much we encourage them to stay in the country? It’s not just farmers but the farmworkers as well.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
