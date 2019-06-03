Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
Go

Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers

Agri Western Cape wants action from government following the murder of a Stellenbosch wine farmer on Sunday.

Stefan Smit. Picture: Facebook.com
Stefan Smit. Picture: Facebook.com
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a group of men who robbed and killed a man at a Stellenbosch farm.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. Stefan Smit was shot dead during the armed robbery at his home. His wife and a family friend survived the attack.

Agri Western Cape wants action from government following the murder of the Stellenbosch wine farmer.

Police said that four armed robbers gained access to the Smit family home through an unlocked door.

The group’s Jannie Strydom has expressed his shock at the incident.

“We know police are investigating. We’re very shocked and sad about the news. It’s just another farm murder within a month. It’s a sad day.”

Strydom said crime levels were extremely concerning in South Africa.

“The authorities need to stand up now and take control of this. It seems like its anarchy in our country at this stage. If we want foreign investment, we need to sort this out.”

Strydom said the president had previously met with farmers and encouraged them to stay in the country.

“We would like to urgently request President Cyril Ramaphosa to defend his statement made on 9 April when he met with farmers. We ask him, Mr President, how much we encourage them to stay in the country? It’s not just farmers but the farmworkers as well.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA