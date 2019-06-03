Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished
At least 80 houses were destroyed on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged the City of Johannesburg to move with speed in identifying who authorised the demolition of houses in Alexandra and determine whether the process was done within the law.
At least 80 houses were destroyed on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.
Protesters torched three houses and an electric transformer during the unrest.
Police have been monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.
Sisulu said the demolition of 80 houses in Alexandra last week followed a demand made by residents earlier this year.
However, she said correct procedures were not followed when the houses were removed.
Spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said the department would work with all stakeholders to ensure that stability was restored in the area.
“We want the City of Johannesburg to move with speed to ensure the investigation is completed. If there is any wrongdoing, consequence management must take place.”
Angry residents said their demonstration would continue on Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.