Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged the City of Johannesburg to move with speed in identifying who authorised the demolition of houses in Alexandra and determine whether the process was done within the law.

At least 80 houses were destroyed on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.

Protesters torched three houses and an electric transformer during the unrest.

Police have been monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

Sisulu said the demolition of 80 houses in Alexandra last week followed a demand made by residents earlier this year.

However, she said correct procedures were not followed when the houses were removed.

Spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said the department would work with all stakeholders to ensure that stability was restored in the area.

“We want the City of Johannesburg to move with speed to ensure the investigation is completed. If there is any wrongdoing, consequence management must take place.”

Angry residents said their demonstration would continue on Monday.

