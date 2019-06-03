Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished

At least 80 houses were destroyed on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.

FILE: Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
FILE: Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged the City of Johannesburg to move with speed in identifying who authorised the demolition of houses in Alexandra and determine whether the process was done within the law.

At least 80 houses were destroyed on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.

Protesters torched three houses and an electric transformer during the unrest.

Police have been monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

Sisulu said the demolition of 80 houses in Alexandra last week followed a demand made by residents earlier this year.

However, she said correct procedures were not followed when the houses were removed.

Spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said the department would work with all stakeholders to ensure that stability was restored in the area.

“We want the City of Johannesburg to move with speed to ensure the investigation is completed. If there is any wrongdoing, consequence management must take place.”

Angry residents said their demonstration would continue on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA