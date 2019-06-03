Forest High stabbing: Grade 11 pupil arrested for fellow learner's death

Police said the suspect had given the school the wrong home address, but his family had come forward and was cooperating in the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Monday evening said they had arrested a pupil hours after three schoolboys were stabbed at a high school in Forest Hill, Johannesburg, on Monday.

A grade eight learner died on the scene while two others were rushed to hospital.

"It is alleged that learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same learners met today at the school and the fight resumed, whereafter three learners were stabbed," police said in a statement.

The suspect, a grade 11 pupil, was believed to have fled the scene immediately after the incident but police said they managed to trace him to Dobsonville, Soweto, where he was arrested.

"The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of murder and attempted murder," the statement added.

Earlier, police said the suspect had given the school the wrong home address, but his family had come forward and was cooperating in the investigation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said counselling would be provided to pupils and staff at the school.

He also suspended the mid-term exams and said the school would be closed for 48 hours following the incident.