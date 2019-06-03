Forest High stabbing: Grade 11 pupil arrested for fellow learner's death
Police said the suspect had given the school the wrong home address, but his family had come forward and was cooperating in the investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Police on Monday evening said they had arrested a pupil hours after three schoolboys were stabbed at a high school in Forest Hill, Johannesburg, on Monday.
A grade eight learner died on the scene while two others were rushed to hospital.
"It is alleged that learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same learners met today at the school and the fight resumed, whereafter three learners were stabbed," police said in a statement.
The suspect, a grade 11 pupil, was believed to have fled the scene immediately after the incident but police said they managed to trace him to Dobsonville, Soweto, where he was arrested.
"The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of murder and attempted murder," the statement added.
Earlier, police said the suspect had given the school the wrong home address, but his family had come forward and was cooperating in the investigation.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said counselling would be provided to pupils and staff at the school.
He also suspended the mid-term exams and said the school would be closed for 48 hours following the incident.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
-
UPDATE: Over R400k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant
-
Police search for grade 11 suspect in fatal Forest High stabbing
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
-
UPDATE: 1 pupil killed, 2 others in hospital after Forest High stabbing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.