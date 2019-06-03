Family wants to know why Martha Marais was tied to bench at Mamelodi Hospital

Her family said that while they welcome the speed with which the provincial Health Department has dealt with the matter, there are still more questions than answers.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of 76-year-old Martha Marais who was handcuffed to a bench on Tuesday night at Mamelodi Hospital said that they need to know why she was treated in that way.

Provincial Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the family on Sunday at their home in Pretoria to update them on the investigation and apologise for the treatment.



Masuku has vowed that a preliminary report with all the details will be released soon.

Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said they want to know why the 76-year-old woman was tied to a chair.

“What we do not know as a family is that we do not know why she was tied up, even though it doesn’t justify it.”

The newly appointed Health MEC said that they are hoping to have all the answers soon.

“Knowing very well that those who are involved, they need to be accountable and this a process of us not keeping you in the dark. We will always share the details. We’ve done a preliminary process with the family.”

In the meantime, the department said that it would provide counselling for Marais and her family for the trauma they went through.