EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities

The EFF has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of pushing axed CEO Siyabonga Gama out of Transnet, undermining Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and failing to support SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they are concerned about the resignations and the axing of black executives from state-owned entities (SOEs) under the leadership of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The EFF has accused Gordhan of pushing axed CEO Siyabonga Gama out of Transnet, undermining Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and failing to support SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana.

"Instead of providing support that will lead to stability in state-owned companies, Pravin Gordhan is presiding over massive purges of black and particularly African executives in state-owned companies," said the party.

The EFF said Jarana's resignation letter pointed to "the reality that SAA was not given the much-needed support by the Pravin Gordhan-led ministry".

Jarana tendered his resignation on Wednesday, less than a week after Hadebe called it quits at the power utility.

"What is notable is that historically, this is how Pravin Gordhan operates, in that everywhere he leads, African executives become casualties, sometimes in favour of less qualified friends," said the EFF.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Is Concerned By The Purging of CEOs In SOEs. pic.twitter.com/RBIPUBlhPx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 3, 2019

The party said it would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to demand he remove Gordhan from his post, accusing the minister of wanting to ultimately sell SOEs to the private sector.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Wayne Duvenage said it was not that simple.

“Gordhan has his qualities and is a no-nonsense person, but he has problems as well with regards to labour dynamics and other political dynamics,” he said.

The EFF said it would also raise the matter in Parliament when it opens later in June to demand an inquiry into Gordhan’s role at SOEs.