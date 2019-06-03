De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral Code

The DA has approached the Gauteng High Court challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa ruling that it must apologise.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing Patricia de Lille have argued that the Democratic Alliance (DA) undoubtedly breached the Electoral Code and must retract its statements claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.

Lawyers representing De Lille have told the Gauteng High Court the party was untruthful to voters about De Lille’s departure and therefore undermined electoral rules.

They said the Electoral Code clearly stated that false statements made by a party about another violate free and fair elections.

However, lawyers representing the DA disagreed that the party lied to voters.

It claimed the statements made about De Lille’s departure were not in connection with the elections.

Judgment has been reserved.