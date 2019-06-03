DANIEL GALLAN: South Africa must rediscover fight to stay alive

-
Trump meets queen after insulting London mayorWorld
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with noticeBusiness
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
-
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judgeLocal
-
DANIEL GALLAN: South Africa must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with noticeBusiness
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Parliament slowly getting ready for 6th termPolitics
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesBusiness
-
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotlaPolitics
-
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congressPolitics
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum nearPolitics
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
Popular Topics
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growthBusiness
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editorBusiness
-
Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debtAfrica
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesBusiness
-
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAABusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feministLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depressionLifestyle
-
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' debuts with mediocre $49 millionLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019Local
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal – lawyerLocal
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Injury curse continues to beset WhiteleySport
-
'I want to see Klopp at Bayern' - BeckenbauerSport
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Kumar eyes Lord's return for World Cup finalSport
-
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du PlessisSport
-
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit loomsSport
-
South Africa stumble in another chastening defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
DANIEL GALLAN: South Africa must rediscover fight to stay alive
Since they arrived in the UK, the Proteas have espoused a philosophy of zen-like tranquility. Like Hindu cows navigating the streets of Delhi, they eased through the warm-up games and pre-tournament press conferences with gentle smiles on their faces, safe in the knowledge that no harm would come to them.
Living in South Africa, they did not need reminding how blessed they are to make a living, and a good one at that, playing a game. The sport is meant to be enjoyed and amid the horrors of the world the fate of a ball shouldn’t be taken too seriously by those competing or watching. Perspective; that is what captain Faf du Plessis was looking for.
But like one hand clapping they failed to grab the initiative against a much more polished England team and were resoundingly routed by 104 runs. They fell like trees in a forest against the Tigers of Bangladesh with a packed Oval and millions around the world there to hear their crash down to earth.
Now, with the very real threat of a premature elimination staring them in the face, the Proteas need to rediscover their mongrel. They’re in a fight for survival. These monks must now become warriors.
“I’m certainly not Mr Nice Guy,” Du Plessis said after the Bangladesh defeat in response to a question concerning the need for harsh words in the dressing room. “There are times when you need to be strong to motivate the team. If the guys can think they can make excuses for a performance like that, then they will be challenged. That’s a fact.”
Du Plessis is someone who was born to lead. Graeme Smith may have commanded respect, Hansie Cronje may have inspired devotion, AB de Villiers may have engendered awe, but Du Plessis has something else. There is something more human about him.
When David Warner and his posse of fast bowlers had Quinton de Kock surrounded in that Kingsmead stairwell last year, Faf du Plessis defused tensions wearing nothing but a towel. But even though he was bearing a torso that was harder than any pitch Durban’s old ground has ever produced, he was somehow relatable. Not the chiselled abs (if only) but in the genuineness of the act. He acted the way you’d want your mate to act when you're cornered by a bully. He may have looked like an MMA fighter but he came as a peace maker.
Du Plessis has said that fatherhood has given him a broader outlook on life. He is no longer obsessed with his image and has consciously toned down his machismo. Winning games of cricket are important to the 34-year-old but they do not govern his life. He wants glory. He does not need it.
But the patriarch of this team comprised of green rookies and gnarled veterans does want it. You can see it in the way he looks you dead in the eye when answering a question about his side’s recent failures. He is making no excuses.
“Every single player in our dressing room is not playing to their full potential and that’s why we’re not putting the performance on,” he said. “None of us has been on top of our game yet so it's just about making sure you look yourself in the mirror and see how you can find the answer.”
Now on to India and Virat Kohli who have yet to play a game in the competition. This is a side that likes to bully others. They come at you hard and don’t stop swinging until the game is mercifully over. In the face of such an onslaught, timid opponents wilt.
South Africa can ill afford to do so. They need to shelve their passivity and ignite that Protea Fire we hear so much about. Bin the nice guy act. It’s time to get mean. If they don’t, they will be forced to meander through the rest of the competition with nothing to play for but their diminished pride.
Daniel Gallan is a freelance reporter based in the UK.
Popular in Sport
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules33 days ago
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows Phehlukwayo2 hours ago
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and end3 days ago
-
'I want to see Klopp at Bayern' - Beckenbauer7 hours ago
-
Serena, Osaka exits open Paris boulevard for Halepone day ago
-
Proteas can't afford any more mistakes, says Kallis9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.