CT taxi driver nabbed with almost R100k in traffic fines

The man was arrested on Sunday during a joint operation in Sea Point.

FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Metro Police have arrested a taxi driver who had 44 outstanding traffic warrants amounting to R97,350.

The man was arrested on Sunday during a joint operation with the city's traffic service in Sea Point.

He was one of 90 persons arrested on the same day in various parts of the city.

The City of Cape Town said in a statement it would not compromise on the safety of its residents and was serious about bringing road users who disobey the law to justice.

Another 77 suspects were arrested around the city for driving under the influence of alcohol, outstanding warrants, reckless and negligent driving, fraud, intimidation and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.

Over 4,500 fines were issued to motorists for various transgressions.

