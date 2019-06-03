-
CT taxi driver nabbed with almost R100k in traffic fines
The man was arrested on Sunday during a joint operation in Sea Point.
JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Metro Police have arrested a taxi driver who had 44 outstanding traffic warrants amounting to R97,350.
The man was arrested on Sunday during a joint operation with the city's traffic service in Sea Point.
He was one of 90 persons arrested on the same day in various parts of the city.
The City of Cape Town said in a statement it would not compromise on the safety of its residents and was serious about bringing road users who disobey the law to justice.
Another 77 suspects were arrested around the city for driving under the influence of alcohol, outstanding warrants, reckless and negligent driving, fraud, intimidation and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.
Over 4,500 fines were issued to motorists for various transgressions.
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: 1 pupil killed, 2 others in hospital after Forest High stabbing2 hours ago
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesone hour ago
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant5 hours ago
-
Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told4 hours ago
-
Hunt continues for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers3 hours ago
-
Jacob Zuma briefed on day-to-day running of ANN7, former news editor reveals3 hours ago
