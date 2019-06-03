Thieves steal taps, vandalise bathrooms at Lavender Hill school

Lavender Hill community activist Lucinda Evans said the incident was disheartening.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill primary school is counting the cost of damages it suffered during a burglary over the weekend.

Thieves stormed Hillwood Primary School on Saturday morning, vandalising bathrooms and stealing several taps.

“I’m very upset that people from our own community broke into one of the most disadvantaged schools in Lavender Hill,” said Evans.

No arrests have been made.