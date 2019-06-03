Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matter

The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Jan Rodrigues's bid for a permanent stay of prosecution in the Ahmed Timol murder matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahmed Timol murder-accused Jan Rodrigues will now stand trial for his death.

The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Rodrigues's application not to face charges for the death of the anti-apartheid activist in 1971.

Rodrigues's lawyer Advocate Jaap Cilliers had argued that his client should benefit from amnesty as the killing should be considered as politically motivated.

In 2017, the Pretoria High Court overturned the inquest which found that Timol's death was a suicide.

The judge handed down the verdict on Monday morning.