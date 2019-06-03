-
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matter
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congress
WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channel
US recession odds jump as Trump trade wars bite: survey
No arrests after truck petrol bombed near Touws River
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matter
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congress
WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channel
No arrests after truck petrol bombed near Touws River
SAHRC to assist Martha Marais seek compensation over hospital abuse
EFF's deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
ANC WC 'ready' to elect new leadership
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy
ANC won't be drawn into DA's call to have Mkhwebane removed
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findings
ANCYL WC expresses confidence in new caucus in provincial legislature
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they're firmly in control
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet's women must be proud and defiant
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South Africa
DANIEL GALLAN: England's star power sets them apart
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SA
Rand starts week flat amid trade tumult
SA sweats on investor reaction to resignations of SAA, Eskom CEOs
Vuyani Jarana made right decision to quit SAA - analyst
Jarana reportedly cited SAA's rising debt as reasons for resignation
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
Reports: SAA CEO resigns
Rock legend Piet Botha dies
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhood
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feminist
Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depression
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' debuts with mediocre $49 million
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019
Mena Massoud to sue Tesla
Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse charges
Kumar eyes Lord's return for World Cup final
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du Plessis
Liverpool turns red for Champions League homecoming party
Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit looms
South Africa stumble in another chastening defeat
'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du Plessis
Proteas search for Plan B as premature exit looms
South Africa stumble in another chastening defeat
Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh's World Cup opener
OPINION: South Africa's humble quadragenarian on verge of history
Du Plessis urges Proteas to get World Cup campaign back on track
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and end
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viral
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse charges
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired England
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa's new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trial
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media award
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveries
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matter
The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Jan Rodrigues's bid for a permanent stay of prosecution in the Ahmed Timol murder matter.
JOHANNESBURG - Ahmed Timol murder-accused Jan Rodrigues will now stand trial for his death.
The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Rodrigues's application not to face charges for the death of the anti-apartheid activist in 1971.
Rodrigues's lawyer Advocate Jaap Cilliers had argued that his client should benefit from amnesty as the killing should be considered as politically motivated.
In 2017, the Pretoria High Court overturned the inquest which found that Timol's death was a suicide.
The judge handed down the verdict on Monday morning.
Timeline
Man implicated in Ahmed Timol's murder awaits court decision on trial3 hours ago
-
Ahmed Timol's nephew wants ex-security cop to be prosecuted142 days ago
-
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution166 days ago
-
Joao Rodrigues's daughter willing to file complaint over alleged abuse202 days ago
SANDF commends members following arrest of imposter at inauguration3 hours ago
-
EFF's deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near16 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 20192 days ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019one day ago
-
Over R360k raised for kind-hearted petrol pump attendant41 minutes ago
-
Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished4 hours ago
