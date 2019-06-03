City of Ekurhuleni appoints Kagiso Lerutla as group chief financial officer
Leurtla will assist the accounting officer to carry out her financial management responsibilities, the city said.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni has appointed Kagiso Lerutla as its new group chief financial officer, the city said in a statement.
Leurtla will assist the accounting officer to carry out her financial management responsibilities, in areas ranging from budget preparation to financial reporting and the development and maintenance of internal control policies and procedures, the city said.
The 33-year-old Lerutla first joined the city in 2014 as a divisional head: governance and compliance within the city’s finance department.
He also worked at the Auditor-General before going to the city of Ekurhuleni.
Mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “As the country prepares to commemorate the 1976 Soweto Uprising on the 16th June, the appointment of Mr Lerutla as GCFO reflects the City of Ekurhuleni’s commitment to youth development and entrusting young people with great responsibilities.
“We trust that Mr Lerutla will serve the City diligently.”
