Cape Town police search for killers of 12-year-old boy

Ashwin Jones was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

CAPE TOWN - Police on Monday were searching for the killers of a 12-year-old boy who was gunned down in Ravensmead, Cape Town, over the weekend.

Ashwin Jones was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ward councillor Beverley van Reenen said she visited the victim's family and they were shocked by their child's death.

She labelled the shooting as senseless.

“The family has absolutely no idea why he was shot and killed,” Van Reenen said.