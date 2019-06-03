Botswana's Masisi adds heat to hunting debate with elephant attack tweet
Masisi’s government has been met with outrage by the country’s former president Ian Khama, international conservationists and Hollywood celebrities, including talk show host Ellen Degeneres.
JOHANNESBURG – Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s tweet passing condolences on the death of a man who he said was “brutally attacked by an elephant” has added to the heated debate on the lifting of a hunting ban in that country.
Masisi’s government has been met with outrage by the country’s former president Ian Khama, international conservationists and Hollywood celebrities including talk show host Ellen Degeneres.
His critics accuse him of lifting the ban to spite Khama who imposed it but his government maintains its motives are to protect humans and crops.
Masisi told the world on Twitter that Balisi Sebudubudu was attacked by an elephant while him and other young men were herding cattle.
Good morning everyone. I write this message with deep sadness. Last night at around 3am (US time), I was awoken by a phone call from back home informing me of the passing of Rre Balisi Sebudubudu from Semolale village in Bobirwa, who was brutally attacked & killed by an elephant. pic.twitter.com/893bmCKzvU— Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi (@OfficialMasisi) June 2, 2019
He says this came 24 hours after he responded to an elephant protestor in Las Vegas.
US PR firm 42 West declared that Botswana had hired it to communicate its decision to lift the elephant hunting ban.
Reactions show that some see Masisi’s tweet as a push-back after Khama quit the governing party and declared he would support the opposition in the upcoming election.
Masisi supporters have accused Khama of caring more for elephants than the people being killed by them.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake
-
Donors pledge $1.2 billion to rebuild Mozambique after cyclones - UN
-
Amnesty asks Mauritania's presidential candidates to end slavery
-
Sudanese forces storm protest camp, three people dead - medics
-
Lesotho wool farmers call for regime change in spat over exports, payments
-
Senegal gives suspended term to man who urged women be killed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.