ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule addressing the media on 13 May 2019 on the sidelines of the special NEC meeting in Pretoria. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said at the weekend that the way forward would be informed by “actual targets,” but he said nothing about the findings of the integrity committee.

The ANC may have won last month’s elections, but the governing party has a confidence deficit, due to allegations of corruption and serious crimes leveled against some of its leaders.

The Sunday Times reported that the ANC’s integrity committee had called on 23 leaders to step down. Magashule only revealed that the committee's work was in progress.

The party is expected to outline the lekgotla outcomes at the end of its meeting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

