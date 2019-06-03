ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule said at the weekend that the way forward would be informed by “actual targets,” but he said nothing about the findings of the integrity committee.
The ANC may have won last month’s elections, but the governing party has a confidence deficit, due to allegations of corruption and serious crimes leveled against some of its leaders.
The Sunday Times reported that the ANC’s integrity committee had called on 23 leaders to step down. Magashule only revealed that the committee's work was in progress.
The party is expected to outline the lekgotla outcomes at the end of its meeting.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiant
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
ANC won’t be drawn into DA’s call to have Mkhwebane removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.