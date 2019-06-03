AfriForum threatens to repossess EFF assets if party fails to settle cost order

The EFF already paid two cost orders of the five that were granted to AfriForum, amounting to R235,000.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said it would consider repossessing the Economic Freedom Fighters’ possessions if the party and its leader failed to pay back over R100,000 in legal fees.

In March 2017, the courts ruled in favour of the lobby group and granted them an interdict which prohibited the EFF and Malema from making statements which incite land occupation without compensation.

AfriForum said despite this court order, Malema continued to make statements regarding land invasion.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said the EFF and its leader Julius Malema had another cost order to settle by the end of the week.

“They must pay us by the coming Friday. If not, we will go ahead with the process for the sheriff to approach their property.”

He said this shows that the organisation was on the right side of the law in relation to land invasions.

The organisation said there were two more cost orders that the EFF had to pay, amounting to R250,000.

The EFF could not be reached for comment.

