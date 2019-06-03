AfriForum threatens to repossess EFF assets if party fails to settle cost order
The EFF already paid two cost orders of the five that were granted to AfriForum, amounting to R235,000.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said it would consider repossessing the Economic Freedom Fighters’ possessions if the party and its leader failed to pay back over R100,000 in legal fees.
The EFF already paid two cost orders of the five that were granted to AfriForum, amounting to R235,000.
In March 2017, the courts ruled in favour of the lobby group and granted them an interdict which prohibited the EFF and Malema from making statements which incite land occupation without compensation.
AfriForum said despite this court order, Malema continued to make statements regarding land invasion.
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said the EFF and its leader Julius Malema had another cost order to settle by the end of the week.
“They must pay us by the coming Friday. If not, we will go ahead with the process for the sheriff to approach their property.”
He said this shows that the organisation was on the right side of the law in relation to land invasions.
The organisation said there were two more cost orders that the EFF had to pay, amounting to R250,000.
The EFF could not be reached for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SANDF commends members following arrest of imposter at inauguration
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 2019
-
Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019
-
MyCiTi commuters left stranded as N2 express service suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.