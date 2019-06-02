Zimbabwe hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Residents said it caused the shaking of buildings and the rattling of household utensils and only lasted 30 seconds.

HARARE - A small earthquake has rattled Zimbabwe’s lakeside town of Kariba; the site of the giant Kariba Dam wall.

The Bulawayo Seismology Centre said it registered 3.9 on the Richter Scale and there were no reports of damage on Saturday afternoon.

Residents said it caused the shaking of buildings and the rattling of household utensils and only lasted 30 seconds.

But it was not understood to have caused any damage in the area, where a major rehabilitation project was underway at the Kariba dam wall.

Kariba experienced hundreds of tremors soon after the dam was built in the late 1950s and a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area three years ago without causing damage.