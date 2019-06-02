Zimbabwe hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Zimbabwe hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Residents said it caused the shaking of buildings and the rattling of household utensils and only lasted 30 seconds.

FILE: A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. Picture: AFP.
15 minutes ago

HARARE - A small earthquake has rattled Zimbabwe’s lakeside town of Kariba; the site of the giant Kariba Dam wall.

The Bulawayo Seismology Centre said it registered 3.9 on the Richter Scale and there were no reports of damage on Saturday afternoon.

Residents said it caused the shaking of buildings and the rattling of household utensils and only lasted 30 seconds.

But it was not understood to have caused any damage in the area, where a major rehabilitation project was underway at the Kariba dam wall.

Kariba experienced hundreds of tremors soon after the dam was built in the late 1950s and a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area three years ago without causing damage.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA