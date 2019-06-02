Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter has apologised for suspending a number of accounts critical of China, days before the politically sensitive 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
Despite being blocked in China, Twitter and other overseas social media sites have long been used by activists and government critics to address subjects that are censored on domestic forums.
But in this case, Twitter said Saturday that Chinese authorities had not reported the accounts or asked for their suspension.
Instead, the firm said they were caught up in an ongoing effort to clear up accounts "engaging in various forms of platform manipulation, including spam and other inauthentic" behaviour.
Among the blocked accounts were some belonging to dissident writers and an activist who has helped document the disappearance of Uighurs -- a Turkic-speaking minority in China's restive Xinjiang region, said Cao Yuexin, founder of human rights site China Change.
US Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the platform had become a "Chinese govt censor".
"Sometimes our routine actions catch false positives or we make errors," Twitter said.
"We apologize. We're working today to ensure we overturn any errors but that we remain vigilant in enforcing our rules for those who violate them."
But activists said Sunday that the social media giant owed users a fuller explanation of what happened.
Discussions of the 1989 pro-democracy protests and its military suppression that led to hundreds of deaths are taboo in China.
China's army of online censors have scrubbed clean Chinese social media, removing articles, memes, hashtags or photos alluding to the crackdown ahead of its 30-anniversary on 4 June.
All language versions of Wikipedia - whose pages include details about the Tiananmen crackdown - were blocked from the Chinese internet weeks ago.
Popular in World
-
Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations
-
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 10, including foreign fighters: monitor
-
US immigration 'national emergency': what are the facts?
-
India heatwave temperatures pass 50 Celsius
-
Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17
-
Indonesian cities empty out as millions leave to mark end of Ramadan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.