Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack

The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A truck driver has sustained serious burn wounds after his truck was set alight along the N1, outside of Touws River.

The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedic says he pulled over the vehicle to rest and while he was sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows of his truck's cab, setting it alight.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says, “He tried to escape from the truck and he injured his ankle and also he sustained burnt wounds. He also explained to paramedics that as he was trying to run away, another petrol bomb was drawn.

“He was stabilised and rushed to the medical facility for further treatment. The local fire department, as well as police at the scene, will conduct the investigation.”

Meanwhile, truck drives using the N3 near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal have been warned not to use the route after three trucks were set alight.

It's unclear at this stage the reason behind what is believed to be an arson attack on Ortmann Road this morning.