Train on fire at CT engineering yard

The circumstances surrounding the Sunday fire were under investigation.

CAPE TOWN – There had been yet another train fire with several carriages on fire at a Transnet engineering yard in Maitland, Cape Town.

Fire and rescue services’ Jermaine Carelse said: “Five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members are currently on scene. The fire has been contained to several disused carriages and no injuries have been reported.”

Earlier this week, a motorcoach was gutted in a blaze at Cape Town station.

And earlier in May, more than R30 million worth of damage was caused in another train fire also at the Cape Town station.