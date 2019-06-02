Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depression
Sophie Turner actress admitted to attending therapy sessions for anxiety and depression and was hoping she could encourage people to adopt an open-minded attitude towards the issues.
LONDON - Hollywood star Sophie Turner has revealed she hoped she could help to change attitudes towards depression and anxiety.
The 23-year-old actress - who was married to pop star Joe Jonas - previously admitted to attending therapy sessions for anxiety and depression, and was hoping she could encourage people to adopt a more open-minded attitude towards the issues.
The British actress told PorterEdit magazine: "My parents are still like, 'Why do you go to therapy?' and I'm like, 'Because I'm depressed, remember?' It's a very British thing - that idea you should just get on with it, 'chin up.' Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably."
Turner thought it was important to talk more openly and honestly about mental health issues.
She shared: "The first step to any kind of movement is just to put it out there, talk about it and make it less of a taboo so that people can go and get help and not feel embarrassed to do so. People feel so much shame about it, so if, by talking about it, I can even have an impact on one person, that would be awesome."
Meanwhile, she previously claimed that she owed much of her career success to her social media following.
The X-Men actress said that her 13.4 million followers on Instagram have helped her to secure some of her most coveted on-screen roles.
She confessed: "A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.