Sophie Turner wants to change attitudes towards depression

LONDON - Hollywood star Sophie Turner has revealed she hoped she could help to change attitudes towards depression and anxiety.

The 23-year-old actress - who was married to pop star Joe Jonas - previously admitted to attending therapy sessions for anxiety and depression, and was hoping she could encourage people to adopt a more open-minded attitude towards the issues.

The British actress told PorterEdit magazine: "My parents are still like, 'Why do you go to therapy?' and I'm like, 'Because I'm depressed, remember?' It's a very British thing - that idea you should just get on with it, 'chin up.' Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably."

Turner thought it was important to talk more openly and honestly about mental health issues.

She shared: "The first step to any kind of movement is just to put it out there, talk about it and make it less of a taboo so that people can go and get help and not feel embarrassed to do so. People feel so much shame about it, so if, by talking about it, I can even have an impact on one person, that would be awesome."

Meanwhile, she previously claimed that she owed much of her career success to her social media following.

The X-Men actress said that her 13.4 million followers on Instagram have helped her to secure some of her most coveted on-screen roles.

She confessed: "A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following."