Sisulu ‘concerned’ about violence in Alexandra

About 80 houses belonging to Marlboro informal settlement residents were demolished on Friday by the Red Ants, sparking violent protests in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she was concerned by instability that has seemingly revisited Alexandra.

It was understood the evictions and demolitions were carried out after a court order was obtained.

Protesters torched three houses and an electric transformer during the unrests.

Sisulu's spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri said the department would be working together with provincial and local government to find a sustainable solution.

“Minister Sisulu is concerned about the violence which has once again flared up in Alexandra and she calls upon all stakeholders to work together because stability and peace in the area, our people would not be able to enjoy the fruits of democracy.”

MEC VISITS

Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile said the City if Johannesburg should provide permanent accommodation for displaced residents of the informal settlement.

Maile said the City of Johannesburg had a responsibly to house the displaced residents.

“And at the same time, we want to call upon the municipality to take responsibility as this is their responsibility. So, they must arrange permanent accommodation for our people here.”

He said his department would help where it could.

The police said they would maintain a strong presence in the area.

Additional reporting by Edwin Ntshidi.