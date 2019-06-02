Rhema Bible Church urges citizens to help rebuild Alex following evictions

Following the demolition of structures in Alexandra, several organisations are working together to help the displaced community.

JOHANNESBURG – The Rhema Bible Church says it's working around the clock to provide relief to residents whose houses were destroyed in Alexandra.

The red ants entered the area last week and demolished 80 illegal structures.

In retaliation, the affected residents burned down three houses in Marlboro.

The church CEO Giet Khoza explains:

“Obviously, the immediate need is shelter, and we see if we can help with those first. So, we want to mobilise our people to say these are the needs.

“We’re going to collect the needs but some of them I’ve got them here. Let’s come together, whether it’s building materials to help rebuild their shacks; whatever we need to do.”

It has now emerged that it was the Johannesburg Council which obtained the eviction order.

PERMANENT SOLUTION

Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile said the City if Johannesburg should provide permanent accommodation for displaced residents of Alexandra.

Maile says the City of Johannesburg has a responsibly to house the displaced residents of Alexandra.

“And at the same time, we want to call upon the municipality to take responsibility as this is their responsibility. So, they must arrange permanent accommodation for our people here.”

Maile says his department will help where it can.

The police say they will maintain a strong presence in the area.