Reports: SAA CEO resigns
Jarana recently raised concerns that legislation was stifling the airline’s competitiveness, making it difficult to compete in the market.
PRETORIA – It’s being reported that South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana has resigned from his post, which brings to two the number of resignations from state-owned companies in as many weeks.
Eskom’s Phakamani Hadebe announced a week ago that he would be stepping down at the end of this month.
While there has been no confirmation from the national carrier, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is reporting that Jarana tendered his resignation on Thursday.
He spoke of restrictions imposed the Public Finance Management Act, which would in some cases require three levels of approval for a matter which required urgent action.
Much like outgoing Eskom CEO, Jarana was tasked with stabilising the national carrier around and turning it into a profit-making business.
Hadebe reigned because the stress took a toll on his health; it won’t come as a surprise if Jarana made a similar decision.
