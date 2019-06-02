MyCiti service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha suspended
The City says its negotiating a new operating contract with two associations to get the N2 Express service operating again.
CAPE TOWN – The MyCiti bus service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has been suspended until further notice.
The City says it's negotiating a new operating contract with two associations to get the N2 Express service operating again.
The City of Cape Town says it's doing everything it can to negotiate a new contract to ensure that the N2 Express service becomes operational again.
The service runs from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain along the N2 highway.
The contract between the City, Golden Arrow Bus Services and taxi associations expired on Friday.
The City's Felicity Purchase says one of the taxi associations took the matter to court.
“We’re expecting to have this service renewed; they say they don’t want the service terminated, they just want different conditions in terms of the contract.”
Purchase says she is confident that all parties will reach an agreement.
