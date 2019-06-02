MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspended

A contractual dispute between the City of Cape Town and an operator led to the suspension.

The MyCiTi N2 express bus service operating between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town CBD remained suspended.

The city's Felicity Purchase said a new contract was being negotiated.

Meanwhile, the GOOD party's Brett Herron, a former municipal mayco member, said he'd asked Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to intervene.

“It is completely unacceptable that his DA colleagues in the City of Cape Town allowed this contract to expire and that they didn’t alert commuters that the contract would not be extended.”