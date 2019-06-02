MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspended

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspended

A contractual dispute between the City of Cape Town and an operator led to the suspension.

FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
36 minutes ago

The MyCiTi N2 express bus service operating between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town CBD remained suspended.

A contractual dispute between the City of Cape Town and an operator led to the suspension.

The city's Felicity Purchase said a new contract was being negotiated.

Meanwhile, the GOOD party's Brett Herron, a former municipal mayco member, said he'd asked Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to intervene.

“It is completely unacceptable that his DA colleagues in the City of Cape Town allowed this contract to expire and that they didn’t alert commuters that the contract would not be extended.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA