Maile says CoJ must find permanent solutions to Alex housing problem

Maile says the City of Johannesburg has a responsibly to house the displaced residents of Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile says the City if Johannesburg should provide permanent accommodation for displaced residents of Alexandra.

On Friday, the red ants demolished 80 illegal structures in Stjhwetla.

It' understood the evictions and demolitions were carried out after a court order was obtained.

“And at the same time, we want to call upon the municipality to take responsibility as this is their responsibility. So, they must arrange permanent accommodation for our people here.”

Maile says his department will help where it can.

On Saturday, police clashed with angry residents after they set fire to a substation near the Gautrain station in Marlboro.

The police say they will maintain a strong presence in the area.