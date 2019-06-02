Maile says CoJ must find permanent solutions to Alex housing problem
Maile says the City of Johannesburg has a responsibly to house the displaced residents of Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile says the City if Johannesburg should provide permanent accommodation for displaced residents of Alexandra.
On Friday, the red ants demolished 80 illegal structures in Stjhwetla.
It' understood the evictions and demolitions were carried out after a court order was obtained.
Maile says the City of Johannesburg has a responsibly to house the displaced residents of Alexandra.
“And at the same time, we want to call upon the municipality to take responsibility as this is their responsibility. So, they must arrange permanent accommodation for our people here.”
Maile says his department will help where it can.
On Saturday, police clashed with angry residents after they set fire to a substation near the Gautrain station in Marlboro.
The police say they will maintain a strong presence in the area.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.