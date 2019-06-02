Jarana reportedly cited SAA’s rising debt as reasons for resignation

Jarana, who tendered his resignation to the SAA board last week, is expected to serve out a three-month notice period.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has reportedly cited the airline’s rising debt levels and slow decision-making processes as reasons for his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Jarana explains that the uncertainty of funding from government puts the turnaround strategy of SAA at risk as it needs close to R22 billion to break even by 2021.

He was appointed to the position in 2017, with the hopes of turning around the financially strained airline.

Jarana has listed several reasons for leaving the airline.

In a four-page resignation letter, Jarana blames administrative processes as a major obstacle in decision making needed for the turnaround strategy.

The CEO says they nearly had a crisis in no less than three incidents last year where the company was almost unable to pay salaries due to lack of funds.

Jarana says he was also frustrated that lines of accountability were becoming blurred between the board and the Public Enterprises Minister, saying this caused major confusion about what his role was at the national carrier.



Jarana is the second parastatal CEO to resign in a space of two weeks after Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation due to health reasons.

SAA says the board is expected to issue a statement soon.