Israeli strikes on Syria kill 10, including foreign fighters: monitor

They were killed in missile strikes close the capital Damascus where Syrian troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

FILE: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", search the rubble of a collapsed building following an explosion in the town of Jisr al-Shughur, in the west of the mostly rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib, on 24 April 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", search the rubble of a collapsed building following an explosion in the town of Jisr al-Shughur, in the west of the mostly rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib, on 24 April 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JERUSALEM – Israeli strikes targeting Syria on Sunday left 10 people dead, including three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign fighters, a war monitor said.

They were killed in missile strikes close the capital Damascus where Syrian troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify the nationalities of the foreign fighters killed.

