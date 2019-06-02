Israeli strikes on Syria kill 10, including foreign fighters: monitor

They were killed in missile strikes close the capital Damascus where Syrian troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

JERUSALEM – Israeli strikes targeting Syria on Sunday left 10 people dead, including three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign fighters, a war monitor said.

They were killed in missile strikes close the capital Damascus where Syrian troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify the nationalities of the foreign fighters killed.