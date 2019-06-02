Israel confirms attacked Syria over rockets fired at Mount Hermon
Two rockets were fired at Mount Hermon late Saturday, with the army saying on Sunday that one of them was "located within Israeli territory."
JERUSALEM – The Israeli military confirmed Sunday it had attacked Syrian military positions in response to rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the occupied Golan Heights.
A statement from the military said it held the Syrian regime accountable "for every action taken against Israel," with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating Israel's policy to "respond forcefully to any aggression against us."
In response the army attacked "two Syrian artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights, and an SA-2 aerial defense battery," the Sunday statement said.
"During the strikes, an Israeli aerial defense system was activated due to Syrian anti-aircraft shooting. None of the rockets exploded in Israel."
Netanyahu said he had ordered the attack following the rockets.
"We won't tolerate fire at our territory," he said.
