GP Health MEC to visit Mamelodi hospital over reports of patients ill-treatment

Last week, the issue was back on the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was captured on camera being cuffed to a steel bench while forced to lie down on the floor at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is expected to visit the Mamelodi hospital following numerous complaints of ill-treatment of patients by medical staff.

The Human Rights Commission requested the MEC to review the work conditions of medical staff to ensure patients are treated with dignity.

The commission's Buang Jones says they will visit elderly woman's family on Sunday.

“The commission will also use the opportunity to meet with MEC for Health in Gauteng with a view to establishing the circumstances that led to that abhorrent conduct.”